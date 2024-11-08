The Battle of Norfolk: Unbeatens Maury and Granby clash to end regular season

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It was not long ago when Granby would struggle to win a single football game.

Just two years after their most recent winless campaign, the Comets find themselves one victory away from regular season perfection.

"This is one of the goals that we had on our notch," pointed out Granby head coach Kendal Jefferson. "It wasn't the only goal, but it was a goal to win the district championship, something that hasn't been done in 20 years."

Then there's the story of the team standing in their way. Cross-town foe Maury has been the class of not only the Eastern District, but the state. The Commodores enter Friday's showdown on a 24 game winning streak, as defending state champions and seeking their sixth consecutive district crown.

"There's going to be a crowd there, there's going to be talk about game of the week and all that type of stuff," noted Maury head coach Dyrri McCain. "It's good to get that feeling back before we start to hit regional semis, state semis and state."

It's a regular season finale that will capture the eyes of Norfolk. Both teams enter the match-up 9-0. Maury is used to the big stage and has rolled through the season. The Commodores' district schedule has been handled with seeming ease, out-scoring fellow Eastern District squads, 423-25, and they've scored no less than 49 points in every league contest this year. Meanwhile, Granby is trying to work its way onto that big stage and close the gap.

"They put on the same pads that we put on, they dress out the same way we do. We're coming ready to play," said Comet senior running back and linebacker Drevyon Tharrington. "It's not that hard, the don't do [anything] special. People come and play them scared and we're not going to do that."

"It's another game for us," Maury senior linebacker and long snapper Dylan Goad said. "They are coming up, we know where we're at. We just go out there and handle business as always and have a nice win on our senior night."

Friday night sees the two cross-town foes battle for the Eastern District, something Granby has not claimed since 2004. It's also a showdown for city supremacy, with an up and coming program having visions of knocking the other off its throne, but that's easier said than done.

"The whole city is going to be here," Jefferson smiled. "The whole city, the whole 757 is watching and to me, the only thing that matters is the city. We know the significance of winning the city. The champion usually goes far."

"We know we own the city," Goad said. "It's been that way for the past forever. For them it would be bragging rights, but for us, we know we own the city. We're not worried about the city. We're worried about bigger."

Maury and Granby kick off Friday night at Powhatan Field at 7:00 PM.