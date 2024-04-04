Tides mash their way into record books with offensive explosion

CHARLOTTE, NC (WTKR)- For the most part, the Norfolk Tides have had no trouble finding offense so far in 2024, but that was taken to another level Wednesday night.

The Tides topped Charlotte, 26-11, and pounded out 29 hits, setting single game franchise records for runs and hits.

Kyle Stowers hit three home runs and moved into the all-time lead for round-trippers for the Tides as an Orioles' affiliate. He passed Christian Walker and now sits with 44 in a Norfolk uniform.

Stowers's three home runs were part of an eight homer effort by the team Wednesday night, setting another single game franchise record. Heston Kjerstad added two home runs of his own, while Connor Norby, David Banuelos and Peytod Burdick each hit one round-tripper.

Kjerstad added an individual team record to his resume, tallying 10 RBI in the victory.

Eight of the nine Tides' position players tallied multi-hit games, with six picking up at least three hits at the plate. Jackson Holliday and Stowers picked up four base knocks on the evening, while Kjerstad and Coby Mayo tallied five hits apiece.

The Tides improved to 4-1 on the season and look to pick up their first three-game winning streak of the campaign when they face the Knights again Thursday night at 6:35 PM.