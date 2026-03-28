Tides storm back to triumph in rain-shortened season opener

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Mother Nature made an appearance, but not before the Tides found their bats just in the nick of time.

Norfolk scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, overcoming a four-run deficit and topping Nashville, 6-4, in the team's season opener Friday night at Harbor Park. The game was halted after seven innings due to rain.

The 6,519 fans in the seats didn't see much from the home team's offense until the seventh inning. Down 4-0, Enrique Bradfield Jr. drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the Tides' first run of the game. Willy Vasquez followed that up with a two-run single in his first Triple-A at-bat to trim the gap to 4-3. Norfolk knotted the score moments later, as Weston Wilson roped an RBI single to left to even things up. After Vazquez scored on Wilson's stolen base, Sam Huff capped off the scoring with an RBI single to left.

The weather didn't dampen the energy in the seats, as the fans on hand created an electric atmosphere to welcome the Tides back for the 2026 season.

Orioles' second baseman Jackson Holliday began the season in Norfolk on a rehab assignment. The top pick in the 2022 MLB Draft underwent surgery on February 12 to repair the hamate bone in his right hand, forcing him to miss most of spring training. He went 0-2 with a walk to get things going Friday night. There is no stated timetable for Holliday's stay with the Tides, but it appears it won't be very long.

Jackson Holliday in Norfolk for @NorfolkTides Opening Night. Holliday is on rehab assignment recovering from a right hand injury.@WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/OPwdHtdFRN — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) March 27, 2026

WTKR News 3's Blaine Stewart threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Friday's game.

The Tides and Nashville hit the field for game two of their weekend series Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.