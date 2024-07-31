Tides' Triple Whammy: Holliday reportedly called up, Stowers and Norby traded to Marlins

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — When the Major League Baseball trade deadline comes around, most players know their situations may very well be changing and minor league teams have to prepare for movement.

On Tuesday, the Tides dealing with not one but three players moving to new locations, including a potential second call up for top prospect Jackson Holliday.

The second baseman has reportedly been recalled back to the Baltimore Orioles roster. He was scratched before Norfolk started its game at Charlotte.

The son of former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, the highly praised prospect had his first stint with the O's in April. He made 36 plate appearances, collecting two hits in that time. He was sent back down to the Tides on April 26.

Holliday has played 73 games with Buck Britton's club in 2024, tallying a .271 batting average with 72 hits, 38 runs batted in, 10 home runs, and a team-high 75 walks.

The news of his return to the big leagues comes on a day the Tides already saw two players who have become fan favorites move on via trade.

Outfielder Kyle Stowers and infielder Connor Norby were sent to the Marlins before the deadline expired in return for starting pitcher Trevor Rogers.

Both players had seen multiple of trips between Baltimore and Triple-A Norfolk. Norby, who's moved through multiple positions this season for the Tides, was called back to O's roster on July 25.

He's played a team-high 80 games in Hampton Roads this year, batting .297 with 58 RBIs in that span. Stowers has suited up for 58 games in Triple-A in 2024 with a .240 average and 18 home runs, which is second most on the team just behind Coby Mayo. He'll be in the Tides' history books, breaking Gary Rajsich's franchise record for career home runs. He currently sits at 57.

All three players were instrumental parts of the Norfolk's run to the International League championship in 2023.

The Tides are currently 49-53 as the second half of league play is underway.