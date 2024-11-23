Top seeds roll through high school football region semifinals

NORFOLK, Va. — NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — 19 teams from the 757 took their state championship aspirations into region semifinal night, and 10 of them kept those dreams alive on Friday night.

The top seeds around the regions cruised to victory, including reigning Class 5 state champion Maury and unbeaten Oscar Smith. Beach District powerhouse Green Run got some redemption in Region 5A, holding off Indian River in double overtime. The Braves knocked the Stallions in the last year's region championship affair.

Here are the scores from the area and who is moving on to region title games (dates have yet to be announced):

Region 6A:

(1) Oscar Smith 35, (4) Manchester 0

CHAMPIONSHIP: Highland Springs @ Oscar Smith

Region 5A:

(1) Green Run 22, (4) Indian River 19 (2OT)

(3) Salem 42, (7) Deep Creek 3

CHAMPIONSHIP: Salem @ Green Run

Region 5B:

(1) Maury 41, (4) Warwick 7

(2) King's Fork 35, (3) Nansemond River 14

CHAMPIONSHIP King's Fork @ Maury

Region 4A:

(1) Phoebus 41, (4) Churchland 0

(3) Hampton 28, (2) Smithfield 7

CHAMPIONSHIP: Hampton @ Phoebus

Region 3A:

(1) Lafayette 56, (4) Colonial Heights 7

(2) I.C. Norcom 35, (6) Tabb 21

CHAMPIONSHIP: Norcom @ Lafayette

Region 2A:

(1) Poquoson 22, (4) Lunenburg Central 8

(7) King William 21, (3) Bruton 14

CHAMPIONSHIP: King William @ Poquoson