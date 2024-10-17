University of Virginia men's basketball coach Tony Bennett to retire after 15 years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. — University of Virginia men's basketball coach Tony Bennett will announce his retirement at a press conference Friday after leading the Cavaliers for 15 years.

Bennett led UVA to a 364-136, while winning a national championship in 2019, two ACC Tournament titles, six ACC regular-season championships and 10 NCAA tournament appearances.

He was also named as ACC Coach of the Year four times and National Coach of the Year three times as coach of the Cavaliers.

Bennett amassed an overall record of 433-169 in 18 seasons, as he served as Washington State's head coach from 2007-09.

No reasons have been given for Bennett's departure.