Vick settling into Norfolk State, takes in MEAC hoops ahead of spring football

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The last several months have been a whirlwind for Michael Vick. The new Norfolk State head coach accepted the job, wrapped up his previous gig as an NFL analyst and made the move back to the 757.

Now he's gearing up for his first spring football session as a college head coach, which kicks off March 25.

In the meantime, Vick is lending his support to other green and gold programs. The new head coach sat courtside to take in the Norfolk State men's basketball team's MEAC quarterfinal contest against Maryland-Eastern Shore Wednesday night.

"It's amazing," Vick said. "I'm a part of the Norfolk State culture now, so I felt it was only right to come and sit courtside. We're winning, most importantly, but the atmosphere is amazing and I'm just excited to be part of the Norfolk State tradition and culture."

The former quarterback says he's settling into his new role. He noted that he's still adjusting, but he has plenty of help from his staff and inner circle.

"This has been fun, to be acclimated and back involved in football, coaching, having the team that I get to coach for days on end is the most exciting thing that I've encountered in a long time since playing the game," he said.

Vick is less than two weeks from kicking off his first spring workouts since arriving on campus. He's taking over for a team that has nine total wins in the last three seasons and is coming off a 4-8 campaign. The Newport News native and Warwick High School product has already begun to get to work on turning things around.

"We have the opportunity to grow as a team," the head coach noted. "Unfortunately, everybody can't make the team so it's going to be competition at the highest level and we've got to evaluate, but at the same time we get to finally get a chance to touch on one another, have a chance to hit and put forth that best effort."

When he's not focused on his team itself, Vick is making sure he's as closely acclimated with today's college game as possible, diving in as a first time head coach in his former stomping grounds with plenty of eyes on him and his program.

"There's a lot of rules and regulations," he pointed out. "There's a lot of things you have to pay attention to and I get it, but being a first-time head coach, I've got to keep my head on a swivel and understand what's happening around me. It's been amazing. It's been a good time."