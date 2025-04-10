Virginia Beach native Evan Beck makes Masters debut

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's a tradition unlike any other and a career goal for many golfers: the Masters.

Virginia Beach native Evan Beck, 34, is living that experience this week, making his Masters debut in search of a green jacket.

Beck teed off in Augusta Thursday morning for the first time. He shot 77, which is 5 over par. His round Friday will determine if he makes the cut to play over the weekend. The top 50 golfers, plus ties, advance to the third and fourth rounds.

His group for the first two rounds includes two-time Masters champ Bubba Watson.

Beck qualified for the storied event by winning the U.S. Mid-Amateur back in September. The Virginia Beach native calls Princess Anne Country Club his home course. He starred at Norfolk Academy and played at Wake Forest.

His tee time Friday is 8:13 a.m.