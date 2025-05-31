Virginia Wesleyan softball hits its way to 2-0 World Series start

BLOOMINGTON, IL (WTKR)- Virginia Wesleyan softball has been among the nation's top teams all season, but the Marlins seem to be playing their best when the lights shine brightest and that continued Friday.

Mackenzie Myers hit a two-run home run and Olivia Knights went 3-for-4 with two RBI as VWU topped Linfield, 8-4, to improve to 2-0 in the Division III Women's College World Series. The victory moved the Marlins on in the winner's bracket and they'll enjoy a day off Saturday.

Virginia Wesleyan started the scoring in the second on an RBI groundout by Sarah Prosser and added to it in the third inning. Knight ripped a double to the left-center field gap, scoring two more runs to give the Marlins a 3-0 lead after the frame. After Morgan Tucker drove in another run in the fourth on a bases loaded fielder's choice, Sammi Deitsch gave the favorites even more cushion with an RBI double of her own that plated an additional two scores.

Linfield would score two in its half of the fourth inning, but VWU would get them back with a big fly. Myers's home run came with a runner on base in the sixth to round out the Marlins' scoring.

The Wildcats entered as the national leader in runs, runs per game and second in batting average.

Myers and Laci Campbell joined Knight as players with multiple hits on the day, with both tallying two knocks apiece. Lauren Bible was once again strong on the mound, throwing six innings, scattering four hits, giving up four late runs and striking out one.

Virginia Wesleyan is now averaging 8.8 runs per game during its seven postseason contests, while giving up less than two runs per outing. The Marlins will take the field for a rematch against either Randolph-Macon or Linfield on Sunday at noon, just one win away from the World Series championship final.