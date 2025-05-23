Virginia Wesleyan softball rolls in Super Regional opener

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Virginia Wesleyan has been a complete team this year, ranking fifth nationally in runs per game and team ERA. Both areas were on display Thursday.

Lauren Bible tossed a complete game shutout and the Marlins once again brought their bats in a five-inning 8-0 win over Gettysburg College in game one of the NCAA Super Regional. The victory moves VWU one win away from advancing to its second straight Division III Women's College World Series.

Virginia Wesleyan struck first in the third on a controversial play. With the bases loaded, Laci Campbell hit a ground ball to third base. The Bullets attempted to get the out at home, but the catcher never touched the plate, allowing the run to score. That was the beginning of a four-run frame to give the Marlins some cushion.

Olivia Knight added to it in the fourth, as the junior catcher took a pitch to deep center and over the wall for a solo home run to extend the lead to 5-0, the first of three runs VWU would score in the inning. The Marlins would add the final run in the fifth to activate the eight-run rule and secure the victory.

Mackenzie Myers tallied the only multi-hit day for Virginia Wesleyan, going 2-for-2 with two RBI.

The Marlins and Bullets return to the field Friday at 1:00 PM for game two of the best-of-three set. A Gettysburg win would force a decisive game three immediately following the first contest of the day.