William & Mary football moving to Patriot League in 2026

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WTKR)- William & Mary has been a member of the CAA since 1985 and among CAA football since 2007, but the Tribe will begin a new chapter on the gridiron in the near future.

The school's athletic department announced Friday that the football program will begin play in the Patriot League starting in the fall of 2026. The college's other athletic programs will remain in their current conference homes. 20 of the other 22 teams compete in the CAA.

"We are excited to accept this invitation from the Patriot League as football members," said William & Mary President Katherine A. Rowe in a university release. "It is a delight to be president of a university with such a robust commitment to excellence in Division I sports. We are constantly looking at how best we can support students who compete in every one of our sports. This move is a perfect fit for our football program, and we look forward to the future."

"We have enjoyed our association with the CAA since becoming a founding member in 1985, and the decision surrounding our football program does nothing to diminish our enthusiasm for those partnerships," added Brian D. Mann, Director of Athletics. "Our commitment to the league remains strong, and we value the opportunity for our 20 programs to compete for CAA Championships. I look forward to working with Commissioner Joe D'Antonio and our league partners to provide the best possible competitive experience for our student-athletes."

William & Mary has claimed three CAA football titles throughout its tenure in the league. The Tribe tied for the top spot with Delaware in 2010, was part of a three-way deadlock for first place in 2015 with James Madison and Richmond and shared the crown with New Hampshire in 2022. The Spiders will make the jump from the CAA to the Patriot League and begin play in their new conference this coming fall. That will allow the two programs to continue their storied rivalry, which dates back to 1898 and has been played 135 times.

"We are excited about our future in the Patriot League," Tribe head coach Mike London said in the release. "Our commitment to excellence on the field will not change. We're stepping into a new chapter with the same intensity, preparation, and hunger to win. Our full focus will be on competing for the CAA Football Championship in 2025, and we will look forward to the new challenges our move to the Patriot League will bring in 2026 and beyond."

In addition to Richmond, the Patriot League's football members include Bucknell University, Colgate University, Fordham University, Georgetown University, The College of the Holy Cross, Lafayette College and Lehigh University.

William & Mary will be eligible to compete for a 2025 CAA championship and will kick off its season August 30 at Furman.