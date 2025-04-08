Woods returns home to take reins of Norfolk State women's basketball

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk has always been a special place for Jermaine Woods. Now he's the head coach at the school in his backyard.

At one point during his childhood, he lived right across the street from Norfolk State University and has plenty of memories shaded in green and gold.

"I marched in the parades in the homecoming games with the Boys and Girls Club," he recalled. "[I remember] wearing my football jersey on the football field, coming to the basketball games for free with my basketball jersey."

When coaching became his profession of choice, he always kept an eye on Norfolk State, hoping one day he could come home.

"When (Larry) Vickers got the job the first time, I wanted a shot at it," Woods shared following his introductory press conference Monday. "We talked about it. He got it and it was a great hire and I needed that space to grow as a coach a little bit more. Then when it came open this time, I was like 'man, I've got to have this.'"

Now he's getting his shot. Vickers' departure for Auburn opened the door for Woods, who spent the last three years as the head coach of Coppin State's women's basketball program. He's coming home, with instructions from his predecessor.

"Don't mess up my baby," was Vickers' message, according to Woods. "He's good, man. He was like 'come on, this is my baby. I want you to take it and I want you to take over and I want you to have the same success.'"

The newest Spartan isn't wasting any time. Recruiting has already begun, as Woods said four to five visits have already been scheduled. Look for his teams to run up and down the floor and bring the physicality.

"I don't like cool," he said of his style. "You've got to compete. If you're cool, cool doesn't get wins and so I want to compete, I want them to play hard, I want them to respect each other and I want them to embody that Spartan."

Now he's taking over a program that's been the class of the MEAC and the state recently. No team in the commonwealth, men's or women's, has more victories over the course of the past three seasons than Norfolk State (83). The bar is already high, but Woods embraces that challenge.

"I wouldn't call it pressure," he noted. "Obviously, we've got to build, we've got to grow, we've got to put a team together. It's no pressure, though. You come in, you do the best job you can and you put a culture together of winning and you go from there."

Woods led Coppin State to a 19-15 record and the second round of the WNIT last year.