Wrestling community mourns loss of Frishkorn

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- The wrestling community is mourning the loss of a state champion and All-American competitor.

Former Great Bridge star Daniel Frishkorn passed away late last month. Details surrounding his death are unknown at this time.

Frishkorn was highly decorated on the mat. He was a four-time state champion for the Wildcats from 2000-2003, posting a high school record of 182-11. Following his high school career, he competed for Oklahoma State University, earning 2005 All-American honors.

Both his high school and college programs have posted tributes in the wake of his passing.

Daniel Frishkorn was 41 years old.

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