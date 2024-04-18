Youngkin signs bill allowing VA colleges to pay student athletes for NIL

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Youngkin signed a bill into law Thursday that sports analysts say could lead to big changes in college sports.

The bill, HB1505, prevents the NCAA from punishing schools from directly paying players for their name, image and likeness, known as NIL.

That will allow Virginia colleges and universities to directly pay players for NIL.

In recent years, student-athletes have been able to earn money for things like sponsorships or appearances, but schools have had to use collectives to work on NIL with players.

Supporters include the football coaches of UVA and Virginia Tech who they the bill helps clear up what's allowed.

"Right now, there's just so much competition: conference realignment, NIL, transfer portal," said Brent Pry from Virginia Tech. "This is a feather in our cap and we can put our best foot forward."

"It will just give us an opportunity to have a conversation without feeling like you're breaking a rule or crossing a line that you're not supposed to cross," said Tony Elliot from the University of Virginia. "So it allows us to be able to speak openly."

The law takes effect on July 1.