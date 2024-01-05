James River Bridge closures in January, February between Newport News & IOWC

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — As part of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) JRB Wire Rope Replacement Project, the James River Bridge between Newport News and Isle of Wight County is scheduled to be closed for two 100-hour periods.

During these full closures, all traffic will be redirected to the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, offering a primary alternate route.

Additional alternatives include the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry and Route 460.

Scheduled closure dates:



1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, through 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16

1 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 2, through 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6

Throughout these closures, commuters should prepare for increased congestion on detour and alternate routes, according to VDOT.

Plan ahead, allowing for extra travel time, and consider minimizing non-essential trips when possible, VDOT emphasized in a release on Thursday.