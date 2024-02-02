JRB closures impacting Isle of Wight County Schools schedule

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — James River Bridge (JRB) closures in February for a rope replacement project will impact employees and families associated with Isle of Wight County Schools, according to the school district.

The JRB will be closed to traffic and maritime vessels that require a bridge lift while contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) perform maintenance work starting Friday, Feb. 2 at 1 a.m. and continuing through Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 5 a.m.

The maritime closure may extend up to an additional 24 hours through 5 a.m. Feb. 7.

The IOW County School Board approved the following schedule below for students and staff as a precaution to the delays.

February 2: Student holiday; Staff Virtual Work Day

February 5: Student holiday; Staff Virtual Work Day

February 6: Regular school day; start of 2nd semester

VDOT says that during the closure, crews will replace the second set of 40 of the bridge’s 80 counterweight wire ropes that are necessary to lift the bridge span for marine traffic.

During the full extended closure, a signed detour will be in place directing motorists to the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as one of the primary alternate travel routes. Additional alternate routes include the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry and Route 460.

For maritime travel during the closure, VDOT says marine vessels that do not require a bridge opening can continue to use the navigational channel under the bridge throughout the project’s duration. However, during this time frame, no bridge openings can be performed for marine vessels that require a bridge lift. Maritime travel impacts may extend up to an additional 24 hours to ensure the bridge span is aligned and operating properly after a series of test lifts; however, VDOT will provide updates should this extension occur.

During the closure, VDOT emphasizes that motorists should limit their travel or plan ahead.