Construction on Campostella Bridge enters final phase in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Construction on the Campostella Bridge is entering its final phase this week, marking the last stretch of a long-term infrastructure project in Norfolk.

Crews are now finishing work on the bridge’s central median. Despite the ongoing construction, two lanes of traffic will remain open in both directions. Drivers will still be able to make turns onto Kimball Terrace, Fillmore Street, and Wilson Road.

However, motorists are advised to use extra caution. The inside lanes in both directions will remain closed during this phase, which could cause some confusion for commuters who regularly use the bridge.

The project is expected to wrap up by mid-December. By the start of the new year, drivers should see the bridge completely free of construction and traffic disruptions.