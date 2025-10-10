Crashes in Virginia down significantly compared to this time last year

NORFOLK, Va. — As the holiday season approaches and Virginians prepare for road trips and family gatherings, encouraging data has emerged from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). As News 3 learned, crash statistics across the Commonwealth are down significantly compared to last year.

According to preliminary data from the DMV, between January and the end of September 2025, Virginia recorded approximately 75,900 crashes—a notable drop from the 93,400 crashes reported during the same period in 2024. Fatalities have also decreased, from about 700 deaths in the first nine months of 2024 compared to 589 deaths so far this year.

While these numbers are still subject to revision—the DMV notes that final crash data for 2025 won't be released until early 2026—the current trend offers some cautious optimism.

Watch related coverage: HRT adds more Tide Light Rail trips to better connect with Amtrak riders

HRT Adds More Tide Light Rail Trips to Better Connect with Amtrak Riders

Proceed with Caution

Despite the positive trajectory, state officials urge drivers not to let their guard down.

“While we're seeing fewer crashes overall, the risk on the road remains high—especially as we enter the colder months,” a DMV spokesperson said.

Indeed, October was the single busiest month for crashes in Virginia last year, and this month has already seen at least six traffic-related fatalities. With the influx of holiday travel in November and December, officials warn that vigilance behind the wheel is still critical.

Watch related: Chesapeake residents concerned over speeding in Deep Creek

Chesapeake residents concerned over speeding in Deep Creek

What’s Behind the Drop?

The reason for the decline in crashes this year remains unclear, though officials and safety experts are looking into possible contributing factors. Could it be improvements in driver behavior, road safety campaigns, weather conditions, or even changes in traffic volume?

That’s something News 3 plans to explore further next week in conversations with representatives from the Virginia DMV and AAA. This data is also preliminary, as previously stated; however, it’s unlikely once all the data is entered, the crash amount will climb by tens of thousands.

Watch related: Cost of owning a new car drops in 2025, AAA report finds

Cost of owning a new car drops in 2025, AAA report finds

Stay Informed, Stay Safe

In the meantime, drivers are encouraged to follow the basics: avoid distractions, never drive under the influence, wear seatbelts, and slow down during bad weather or heavy traffic.

If you’d like to take a closer look at the crash data yourself, the Virginia DMV maintains a publicly accessible database tracking monthly crash statistics across the state. For access to that data, click here.