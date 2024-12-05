Curlew Drive to close while Tide light rail undergoes maintenance

NORFOLK, Va. — Curlew Drive will be closed to all traffic at the Kidd Boulevard crossing Friday, Dec. 6 to Sunday, Dec. 8, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m, according to Hampton Roads Transit.

This is due to planned maintenance work on the Tide light rail. Drivers will be detoured to Sellger Drive and Military Highway.

Passengers who rely on the Tide for transportation will have access to buses, which will transport them to their destinations.

Shuttle buses will service the following impacted stations, according to HRT.



NSU Station

Ballentine/Broad Creek Station

Ingleside Station

Military Highway Station

Newtown Station

For more information go to www.gohrt.com.