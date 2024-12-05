Watch Now
Transportation

Actions

Curlew Drive to close while Tide light rail undergoes maintenance

Tide Light Rail
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — Curlew Drive will be closed to all traffic at the Kidd Boulevard crossing Friday, Dec. 6 to Sunday, Dec. 8, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m, according to Hampton Roads Transit.

This is due to planned maintenance work on the Tide light rail. Drivers will be detoured to Sellger Drive and Military Highway.

Passengers who rely on the Tide for transportation will have access to buses, which will transport them to their destinations.

Watch related coverage: Amtrak sets ridership record in 2024, with growth in Norfolk, Newport News

Amtrak sets ridership record in 2024, with growth in Norfolk, Newport News

Shuttle buses will service the following impacted stations, according to HRT.

  • NSU Station
  • Ballentine/Broad Creek Station
  • Ingleside Station
  • Military Highway Station
  • Newtown Station

For more information go to www.gohrt.com.

More transportation news

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Helpers