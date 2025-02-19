Watch Now
Frozen chicken truck crash on CBBT prompts multi-hour clean-up

A single vehicle crash on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel caused a full closure of travel lanes in both directions early Wednesday morning.

One travel lane is currently open at the tunnel portal with alternating traffic around the accident scene.

According to officials, the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. A tractor trailer carrying frozen poultry products was traveling southbound and got into the accident on Two Island at Thimble Shoal Tunnel. It was engulfed in flames after the crash.

Crews had to close both travel lanes while they worked to clean up the wreckage.

