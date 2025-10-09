HRT Adds More Tide Light Rail Trips to Better Connect with Amtrak Riders

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads Transit is making changes this fall to better serve riders who rely on both The Tide light rail and Amtrak. Beginning Sunday, the agency will add additional light rail trips to improve connections at Harbor Park Station for passengers traveling by train.

For Sundays, two new westbound trips will be added in the evening to align with Amtrak arrivals around 8:30 p.m., providing a smoother transition for those heading into Downtown Norfolk.

In addition, for Monday through Saturday, an extra early morning trip at 6:14 a.m. will run in both directions. The goal is to help passengers commuting north via Amtrak to destinations like Richmond and Washington, D.C.

“It makes a lot of sense,” said Thomas Becher with HRT. “About a year ago in Newport News, we changed the bus route—the 108—to meet the new Amtrak station in Newport News. So this is another way that transit can connect to Amtrak.”

The improvements come as Amtrak ridership continues to grow. Between the state fiscal year 2024 and 2025, ridership in Virginia increased by nearly five percent.

If you would like to see all the updates to HRT's schedule, click here.