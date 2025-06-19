More cruises are coming to Norfolk, what vacationers say about their trips

NORFOLK, Va. — Year-round cruises have been offered out of Norfolk for almost the last six months — because plans for expansions are underway, I wanted ask around to see how people are liking their experience on the Carnival Cruise Lines.

“We went out and we took panoramic views of the entire island it was beautiful,” said avid cruiser, Saraya Waddler.

Saraya Waddler and her husband Walter, from Virginia Beach, are already Norfolk cruise terminal experts. They just got back from four weeks on the Carnival Sunshine, they rode it once, then they rode it again, then they rode it again, then they rode it again.

“On our last cruise we got off May 31. We were so sad, we didn’t want to get off,” Saraya told News 3.

Since year-round cruises have been going on in Norfolk for about half a year, the Waddlers seemed like the perfect vacationers to talk with, to find out how those cruises out of the Mermaid City are going.

They’re retired, but they also run an at home travel agency called YAYA Travel, traveling in big groups, especially with seniors. They used to mainly cruise of of Florida, but they tell News 3 that they absolutely loved the cruise, the staff, and the sunshine.

They even gave a shout out to a woman named Sandy, who they say was very helpful with the elderly members of the Waddler’s group.

“They went above and beyond, it was wonderful,” Walter said.

Plus, they said they loved the ease of cruising out of Norfolk.

“We were able to get off right there and go straight up onto the boat. So it was the fastest we had ever got on, the fastest we had ever got off, at any pier,” Saraya said.

That ease is something that Rehn West-Saunders, the director of development and marketing with Nauticus, is hoping a lot of vacationers are feeling. Especially since now, they are seeing a lot more first-time cruisers.

“Because it’s right here in their backyard, they feel like it’s something that they have access to, easier access to. You don’t have to fly down to Miami, book a hotel there. You can leave your home, be there in 20 minutes and hop right onto your cruise,” West-Saunders said.

Because of the popularity, West-Saunders says more cruise liners are increasing their port of calls in Norfolk. Which means more vacationers to benefit the local economy.

“Just this year alone we have Viking, we have several cruise lines from Germany coming down. Then over the next few years you’ll start to see some other cruise lines like Norwegian,” she said.

Renovations are also underway to expand the waiting area for cruisers, so cruising out of Norfolk can be even easier.