Several hogs run loose following tractor-trailer crash in Sussex County: VSP

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer, which was hauling hogs for Smithfield Foods, was overturned while traveling eastbound on Route 40 on Monday, according to Virginia State Police.

Based on initial gatherings, the driver ran off the roadway while driving eastbound on Route 40 near Tyrus Road. VSP says several hogs escaped from the tractor-trailer, while others remained inside the vehicle.

The driver, Gregory Montez King, was not injured following the crash. He was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain proper control of the vehicle, according to VSP.

Smithfield Foods has personnel tasked with rounding up the loose hogs, VSP says.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has set up a detour at the intersections of Sussex Drive at Cabin Stick Road and Courthouse Road.