Traffic signal upgrades underway along Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Drivers traveling along Great Neck Road may notice covered traffic signals and ongoing construction at several intersections as the City of Virginia Beach works to replace aging traffic infrastructure.

Like roads, bridges and tunnels — traffic signals have a limited lifespan and must be replaced after a certain number of years. City crews have begun installing new signal equipment at four intersections along Great Neck Road, including Wolfsnare Road, Old Donation Parkway, First Colonial Road, and Mill Dam Road.

“We're putting in the actual signal poles, and the delays you will see is when we put up the mast arms,” said William Morgan, Operations Superintendent with the City of Virginia Beach. “They kind of hang over the roadway, so we have to divert traffic and then actually install those. Once that is over, you shouldn't have any issues.”

The project is expected to continue over the next several months. Once completed, city officials say the upgraded signals should improve traffic flow through the corridor by allowing for more efficient signal timing. During construction, motorists may experience temporary delays, particularly when crews install mast arms over the roadway.

“We try to help motorists out by restricting just one lane of traffic,” Morgan explained. “When we're actually putting the mast arm up, we shut it down for about 15 to 20 minutes, and then we get folks running again.”

To stay informed about construction schedules and traffic impacts, local leaders encourage residents to follow city social media accounts for updates on work taking place at each intersection.

The Great Neck Road signal replacement project is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Officials noted that Great Neck Road is not the only area slated for improvements. Drivers should also expect future work along Princess Anne Road and in the Rosemont and South Plaza Trail/Selena Road areas.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.