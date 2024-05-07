Virginia DMV locations on a staggered schedule for morning closures this week

Across Virginia, DMVs will be opening late today, tomorrow, or Thursday for "enhanced employee training."

Their customer service centers will be closed in the morning and will reopen at 1 p.m. The closures are happening in staggered shifts, the DMV says.

So for example, here in Hampton Roads, the Norfolk Widgeon DMV is opening late today, Virginia Beach Hilltop is opening late tomorrow, and the Virginia Beach Buckner location is opening late on Thursday.

A full list of the closures in our area is as follows:

Tuesday, May 7



Courtland

Gloucester

Norfolk Widgeon

Chesapeake

Wednesday, May 8



Tappahannock

Newport News

Norfolk Military Circle

Virginia Beach Hilltop

Suffolk

Thursday, May 9



Kilmarnock

Hampton

Williamsburg

Virginia Beach Buckner

Portsmouth

Onancock

We're told online services will not be impacted.

The DMV says to schedule an appointment to skip the line and ensure your visit won’t be affected.

For a full list of the closures, click here. To make an appointment at a DMV, click here.