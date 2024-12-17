Want to skip the line at customs? There's an app for that

NORFOLK, Va. — When it comes to traveling and navigating airports, hopefully, the more you know, the less trouble you will have.

If you are traveling internationally this holiday season or planning a trip for next year, you will want to take a few minutes to download the Mobile Passport Control app.

It has been around since 2014, but Louis Rossero, the Chief of Passenger Operations for Customs and Border Protection in the Port of Norfolk, says not enough people know about it.

Mobile Passport Control helps people skip the line at customs. Eligible travelers can submit their travel document, photo, and customs declaration information through a free, secure app on their smartphone or other mobile device.

After they answer inspection-related questions and present a CBP officer with their passport, travelers will quickly pass through inspection.

Rossero says it has been a game changer over the years.

“It certainly helps expedite the arrival and shorten the wait times for our passengers when they arrive in the U.S.,” he says.

Rossero tells me that CBP looks at over a million people per day traveling through airports. Online data shows those stats are up more than 20% from the year prior.

As more people are being screened, any technological assistance is welcomed.

“The more people that know about it, obviously, a lot more happy travelers we will have,” he says.

MPC does not operate at every airport, so you will need to check which ones participate.

Also, other travel reminders: you can sign up for TSA PreCheck for $78/year to get through TSA more quickly.

The Global Entry program is also available for $120/year for people who travel internationally a lot.

Click here to learn more about MPC.