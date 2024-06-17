Transportation Actions Facebook Tweet Email WTKR Traffic Log: June 17 - 23 By: Conor Hollingsworth , Web Staff Posted at 6:20 AM, Jun 17, 2024 More transportation news HRBT expansion could finish by September 2026 Conor Hollingsworth 7:29 AM, Jun 14, 2024 Norfolk Harborfest '24: A guide to events, parking & road closures Conor Hollingsworth 7:11 AM, Jun 06, 2024 25 people died in Virginia crashes in just 8 days, state police says Madeline Miller 7:26 AM, Jun 05, 2024 Norfolk airport to break ground on $1B project for new gates, customs facility David Lance 11:35 AM, Jun 04, 2024 Norfolk releases survey on electric vehicles. Here's what they want to know Conor Hollingsworth 7:46 AM, Jun 04, 2024 WTKR Hampton Roads Traffic Log: Week of June 3-9 Conor Hollingsworth 7:51 AM, Jun 03, 2024 127 motorcyclists died on Virginia roads in 2023, DMV reports Conor Hollingsworth 9:06 AM, May 30, 2024 One dead in service truck, car crash on I-64 in Newport News Sammi Bilitz 5:01 PM, May 29, 2024 Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Investigations Following through: Dentist has license revoked twice