Live blog: Virginia, North Carolina to see storms, flooding & possible tornadoes from Debby

As Tropical Storm Debby makes its way north, Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina are prepping for its potential impact.

News 3 meteorologist Myles Henderson shared the latest update on Debby's movement at 11 a.m.: Tropical Storm Debby is centered about 80 miles SE of Charlotte, NC. The storm is expected to accelerate toward the north across central North Carolina tonight. Debby is then expected to move faster toward the northeast across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast, and Debby is likely to become a tropical depression this afternoon or evening. Debby should then merge with a front and become extratropical on Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles from the center.

Beach conditions:



A red flag warning was issued at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Thursday morning for dangerous rip currents. Knee deep swimming only. Check with lifeguards for current conditions.



A double red flag warning was issued before 10 a.m. at National Park Service-guarded beaches on the Outer Banks for life-threatening conditions on Hatteras and Ocracoke.

Here's a look at current weather conditions in our area Thursday morning:

19th and Sycamore in Newport News around 11 a.m.

Flooding in Newport News from Tropical Storm Debby

Blackwater River in Franklin around 10:30 a.m.

Flooding in Franklin from Tropical Storm Debby

Both Virginia and N.C. are under a state of emergency ahead of Debby's impact. What does that mean?

News 3 has crews throughout Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina monitoring weather developments. This article will be updated with more pictures and video of weather impacts in our area.

From the Norfolk SPCA

As Tropical Storm Debby approaches our region bringing heavy rain and the threat of flash flooding, our animal shelter is working tirelessly to ensure the safety of our furry friends. But we need your help!

We need supplies and equipment to make our shelter storm-ready. Our Ballentine location floods often and heavily during nor'easters, tropical storms and potential hurricanes, so we are making a plan in advance of Debby. This includes preparing emergency animal kits and following the Virginia Department of Emergency Management recommendations.

We are desperately in need of:



3 generators Pillow cases Hill's dog and cat food Gift cards to Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe's or Chewy Donations made to our general operating budget in order to purchase medical supplies and specialized animal diets - you can donate here: https://norfolkspca.com/donate/

From the Virginia National Guard

Weather Virginia National Guard prepares for Tropical Storm Debby

The Virginia National Guard has staged Soldiers with tactical trucks capable of high water transportation Aug. 8, 2024, at VNG facilities in Lynchburg, Danville and Petersburg in order to support the response to impacts of Tropical Storm Debby. The personnel will be ready conduct missions Thursday morning and will link up with local emergency managers to provide assistance if needed. VNG troops will also have chain saw teams to conduct debris reduction operations, and helicopter rescue hoist capabilities are also on standby.

“With just over 24 hours notice, our Virginia National Guard Soldiers answered the call to be ready to help their fellow Virginians,” said Brig. Gen. Todd Hubbard, Virginia National Guard director of the joint staff. “It is really impressive how quickly and safely they responded, and we owe a special thanks to their families and employers for their critical support. I am incredibly proud of the great team effort that went into getting everyone in place and ready to go before the weather impacts begin.”

Hubbard said VNG planners have been in close contact with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management over the last few days to determine what capabilities would be helpful and where it would be best to locate them.

“Our partners in state and local government count on the VNG to provide additional capabilities to help make sure the appropriate resources are available for the weather response,” Hubbard said. “Once again, our troops have proven they live up to the “Always ready, always there’ motto of the National Guard,” Hubbard said.

The VNG alerted approximately 130 personnel Aug. 6, 2024. In addition to the troops ready for high water transportation and debris reduction missions, Soldiers, Airmen and members of the Virginia Defense Force will provide logistics, administrative, operations center and public information support at multiple locations.