Tropical cyclone expected to gain strength over the next few days

NORFOLK, Va. — A potential Tropical Cyclone is expected to strengthen over the next few days.

The disturbance is forecast to strengthen over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the system is forecast to move across the northwestern Caribbean Sea and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next couple of days

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next few days, and the system is forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday and continue strengthening as it moves across the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

System has a 90% chance of turning tropical over the next 2 days. This will eventually become Helene.

Watch related coverage: Noon Weather Forecast