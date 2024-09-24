Watch Now
Tropical Storm Helene expected to become hurricane before charging into Florida

Tropical Storm Helene has formed over the Northwestern Caribbean Sea.

The center of Helene will move across the far northwestern Caribbean Sea Tuesday night, and then move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday and Thursday.

"The risk of impacts from life-threatening storm surge and damaging hurricane-force winds continues to increase along the coast of the Florida Panhandle and the Florida west coast," the National Hurricane Center stated.

Helene will potentially make landfall along the Gulf coast of Florida late Thursday as a major category 3 hurricane.

