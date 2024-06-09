Man has medical emergency in custody: VB Sheriff

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man in police custody had a medical emergency and had to be taken to the hospital last week, according to a statement from the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office (VBSO).

Rolin G. Hill, 34, had become combative and uncooperative during his booking on the night of Tuesday, June 4, the VBSO said, at which point they attempted to restrain him.

Hill was charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct, VBSO said.

Virginia Beach Sheriff Rocky Holcomb released a statement Sunday regarding the incident.

"We are investigating the incident with Rolin Hill and are committed to a full and comprehensive investigation, which is why I have asked Virginia State Police to conduct an independent review. I cannot comment on the specific facts of the case at this time due to the need to preserve the integrity of the investigation." Holcomb said.

The Sheriff's Office said Hill was given immediate aid and taken to a nearby hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office Profesional Standards Office, according to the sheriff, who also called for an independent third-party investigation by Virginia State Police.