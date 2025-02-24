$100,000 in scholarship opportunities from The BayPort Foundation on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Annalise Gibbs, Financial Educator from BayPort Credit Union, joins Coast Live to discuss the many scholarship opportunities available to students in Hampton Roads through The BayPort Foundation.

Today, the philanthropic arm of BayPort Credit Union, the BayPort Foundation continues this important mission. The BayPort Foundation is the credit union’s 501(c)(3) charity and every penny received goes to support local programs. The credit union pays all the overhead to ensure that 100% of the contributions support the community.



The BayPort Foundation offers $100,000 annually in tuition assistance to 36 high school seniors, college students, and full-time working adults.



BayPort’s scholarships are unique because funds can be only to not only colleges and universities but trade schools as well.



The BayPort Foundation is proud to now offer 12 scholarship types – including scholarships specifically designed for Virginia Peninsula Community College students and Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School graduates.





