28th Virginia Arts Festival on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Virginia Arts Festival kicks off its 28th season this week with some top-notch performances in the area. Introducing MOMIX, a contemporary dance company with their production of Alice, inspired by Alice in Wonderland.

Also hitting the stage is Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long. Don’t worry about disturbing your neighbor, everyone will be dressing up and singing the tunes from the 1965 smash-hit musical.

For more shows and more information about the INCREDIBLE 28th VIRGINIA ARTS FESTIVAL GO TOVAFEST.ORG

