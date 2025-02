HAMPTON ROADS, VA—You’ve heard about granting wishes to ill or needy children, but did you know that AARP has a similar program to make wishes come true for more seasoned individuals? Wish of a Lifetime from AARP celebrates stories and the lifelong contributions of people over 50. This Black History Month, the organization is spotlighting wish recipients who have broken barriers and paved the way for future generations.

Presented by: AARP Wish of a Lifetime.