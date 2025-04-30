All-women comedy show "Panties In A Twist" coming to Wells Theater for Mother's Day on Coast Live

Courtney Richard and Cheyenne Walters join Coast Live to discuss the 12th year of "Panties In A Twist," the largest all-women comedy show in the country, presented by Push Comedy Theater.

Panties in a Twist: The All Women Comedy Show is back for two nights at the historic Wells Theatre!



Panties in a Twist is a comedy show written, directed and starring Hampton Roads’ funniest women. Imagine Saturday Night Live with a cast entirely of Tina Feys, Kate McKinnons and Gilda Radners.



Now in its 12th year, Panties in a Twist has grown to be the largest all female comedy show in the country. The Push Comedy Theater has gathered the area’s most talented women for a show that is going to have audiences howling with laughter.



Panties in a Twist has been seen at The Harrison Opera House, Attucks Theater, The National (Richmond), and The NorVa… and it returns to the historic Wells Theatre in Downtown Norfolk.



Don’t miss the amazing homegrown talent in what’s sure to be the most talked-about show of the year.

