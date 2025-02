HAMPTON ROADS, Va — Briana Ricks and MeShall Simmons from American Heart Association Hampton Roads join Coast Live to discuss the importance of knowing Hands-Only CPR in case of emergency, and demonstrate proper CPR technique.

The American Heart Association wants to build a "Nation of Lifesavers," with at least one person who knows CPR in every household. To learn more, visit Heart.org/Virginia.

Paid for by American Heart Association Hampton Roads.