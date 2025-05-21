Awards for Small Businesses on Coast Live

Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, VA— The Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its Small Business of the Year Awards, which will honor winners from all 5 Southside cities, plus Western Hampton Roads and the Peninsula. Many of our region's biggest companies, like SB Ballad and JES Construction, started as small businesses before expanding into the multi-million dollar companies they are today.

June 17, 2025
12-2:00 PM
Virginia Beach Convention Center
Open to all members and non-members
For Tickets Click Here

