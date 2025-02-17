Ballet Virginia's Heart+Soul on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Ballet Virginia is performing a special production called Heart+Soul in honor of Black History Month, but the ballet is also honoring one of Virginia’s own ballerinas, Lorraine Graves. Graves passed last year but was a native who went on touring the world as a prima ballerina with The Dance Theater of Harlem.

The performance will feature alumni of Ballet Virginia who are now featured at professional ballet companies such as The American Ballet Theater.

Performances are at The Zeider Theater in Virginia Beach, but a free performance will take place Sunday at The Attucks in Norfolk.

Ballet Virginia presents "Heart + Soul" at Zeiders Theater on February 21 and 22 at 7:30 PM plus The Attucks Theatre on February 23 at 5 PM.

For tickets for Zeiders, go to thez.org [thez.org], for tickets to the Attucks, go to eventbrite.com [eventbrite.com]