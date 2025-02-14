Behind the scenes of Virginia Opera's "Così fan tutte" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Opera singers Ethan Vincent ("Guglielmo") and Ashley Fabian ("Despina") join Coast Live on Valentine's Day to discuss their real-life engagement and their relationship on the stage in Virginia Opera's upcoming production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "Così fan tutte."

Così fan tutte

Feb. 21 & 23, Norfolk | Feb. 28 & Mar. 2, Richmond

Friday, February 21 @ 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 23 @ 2:30 PM

vaopera.org/cosi-fan-tutte



Love has many faces when buddies don disguises for the ultimate ‘loyalty test’ of their fiancées. Cleverly concealed and with wily determination, who will come out on top in this comic battle of the sexes?



Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Sung in Italian with English Surtitles

Conducted by Adam Turner

Directed by Mo Zhou



The orchestra for this production is provided by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra.



Join us 45 minutes before each performance for a pre-show lecture. Virginia Opera

Paid for by Virginia Opera.