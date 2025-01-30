Building Bosses Youth Empowerment Conference on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Vision Driven 757, INC. is bringing back the Building Bosses Youth Empowerment Conference to the Slover Library on February 1, 2025. The event for teens ages 13-18 is designed to inspire, educate, and empower. There will be demonstrations, vendors, and workshops, and it is partnered with the Hampton Roads Workforce Council. Board member Nicole Randolph shared success stories that have resulted from the conferences in the past.

Building Bosses Youth Empowerment Conference,

Saturday, Feb 1

10am - 3pm

Slover Library, Norfolk

For Ages 13-18

VisionDriven757.org

Click to register