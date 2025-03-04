Carbon Footprints and Pedals on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—According to the League of America Bicyclists, only about 10% of people commute to work by bike. Two of that 10 percent are the owners of The Norfolk ReCycle Factory, Stephen Darnell and Jeremy Petersen. They combine the love of bicycling and saving the environment. restores older bicycles that most other shops will not, and often keeps those bikes out of landfills. A bonus is that the shop is family-, woman-, and Hispanic-owned. Check out their work at:

The Norfolk ReCycle Factory

4909 Colley Avenue,

Norfolk, VA

(757) 962-2100

