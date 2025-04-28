Watch Now
Checkered Flag dealers supporting sea turtles with Virginia Aquarium on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Checkered Flag is partnering with the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Museum, donating money for every new car sold. Through April 30, Checkered Flag's goal is to donate $15,000 to the Stranding Response Program, which responds to stranded animals along 7,000 miles of our local Virginia Coastline.

Buy a new car before April 30 and a donation will be made on your behalf to help save local sea turtles and other marine life.

Michael Wood, General Manager of Checkered Flag Jaguar / Land Rove, joins Coast Live to discuss the initiative.

