Chef Matthew May's Valentine's Day cake and champagne cocktail on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Matthew May from Matthew May’s Teaching Kitchen in Virginia Beach joins Coast Live to share how to make a delicious and simple treat for Valentine's Day, sure to impress your sweetheart!
Here's what you'll need to get started:
- 1-pint raspberries or blackberries
- 1-pint cherries
- 1/4-cup liqueur or port wine (Grand Marnier, schnapps, port wine, etc.)
- 3-TBLS. sugar
- 1 vanilla bean, optional
- 1 cinnamon stick, optional
- Optional garnish: powdered sugar, cocoa, whipped cream, fresh berries, fresh mint
Learn about group classes with Chef Matthew May at www.matthewmay.org. Upcoming classes include:
- May 17: "Breakfast for Dinner"
- June 14: "Celebrating Dad with Bourbon!"
- June 28: "Food and Wine Pairing"
- July 12: "Thy Royal Dinner