Chef Matthew May's Valentine's Day cake and champagne cocktail on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Matthew May from Matthew May’s Teaching Kitchen in Virginia Beach joins Coast Live to share how to make a delicious and simple treat for Valentine's Day, sure to impress your sweetheart!

Here's what you'll need to get started:



1-pint raspberries or blackberries

1-pint cherries

1/4-cup liqueur or port wine (Grand Marnier, schnapps, port wine, etc.)

3-TBLS. sugar

1 vanilla bean, optional

1 cinnamon stick, optional

Optional garnish: powdered sugar, cocoa, whipped cream, fresh berries, fresh mint

Learn about group classes with Chef Matthew May at www.matthewmay.org. Upcoming classes include:

