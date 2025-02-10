Watch Now
Chef Matthew May's Valentine's Day cake and champagne cocktail on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Matthew May from Matthew May’s Teaching Kitchen in Virginia Beach joins Coast Live to share how to make a delicious and simple treat for Valentine's Day, sure to impress your sweetheart!

Here's what you'll need to get started:

  • 1-pint raspberries or blackberries
  • 1-pint cherries
  • 1/4-cup liqueur or port wine (Grand Marnier, schnapps, port wine, etc.)
  • 3-TBLS. sugar
  • 1 vanilla bean, optional
  • 1 cinnamon stick, optional
  • Optional garnish: powdered sugar, cocoa, whipped cream, fresh berries, fresh mint

Learn about group classes with Chef Matthew May at www.matthewmay.org. Upcoming classes include:

  • May 17: "Breakfast for Dinner"
  • June 14: "Celebrating Dad with Bourbon!"
  • June 28: "Food and Wine Pairing"
  • July 12: "Thy Royal Dinner
