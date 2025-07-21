Crunch Fitness in Portsmouth on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Ready to get your workout on at a new location?

Crunch Fitness Portsmouth is ready to open its doors and is giving swag to some of its new members. General Manager of the location, Aaron Rucker showed April Woodard some basic stretches on the show.

Presales take place at a one-day Founders’ Sale where new members can enjoy exclusive perks.

The grand opening takes place July 31, 2025.

