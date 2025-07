HAMPTON ROADS, VA—A fun and easy summer-time meal includes sourdough bread, pesto, and cheese. Yes please.

Chef Jacqui Renager, with Performance Foodservice, offers up a quick and easy recipe for a Caprese Panini and pairs it with her Father’s favorite Cocktail, a Kir.

Ingredients

5 oz chilled dry white wine

1 oz Creme de cassis

Top with Blackberries and mint