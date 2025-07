HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Krendl returns to Coast Live to discuss his upcoming run of free shows at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, and performs an incredible illusion live on the Coast Live stage!

24th Street Park Stage at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Featuring Krendl & Company Grand Illusion Production Show

July 22-31

Showtimes: 7:30pm, 8:30pm, 9:30pm (each show is different; come and stay for all 3!)

To learn more, visit krendlmagic.com.