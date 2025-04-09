Watch Now
Distracted Driving Month on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—In Virginia, nearly 16.87% of traffic crashes in 2023 were attributed to distracted drivers. It poses a significant threat, resulting in tragic accidents and loss of life throughout Virginia. To raise awareness about this critical issue, AAA of Tidewater is taking proactive steps to shine a spotlight on the dangers associated with inattentive driving.

Coast Live host, April Woodard, took a quiz with Ryan Adcock of AAA at the helm to test her knowledge on distracted driving.

