Fat Ham on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Fat Ham is a featured play by The Virginia Stage Company. The Pulitzer-Prize-winning adaptation by James Ijames is a juicy blend of comedy, drama, and social commentary with a side of soul food. Juicy, a queer southern college boy, is played by Marcus Antonio along with dual role-playing Kevin Craig West, who is Pap and Rev.

Both actors appeared on Coast Live and discussed the play that's set against the backdrop of a family wedding barbecue.

Presented by: Virginia Stage Company

Fat Ham

January 29 - February 16, 2025

By James Ijames

Directed by Jerrell L. Henderson

Wells Theatre, Norfolk

757-627-1234 (Box Office)

vastage.org [vastage.org]