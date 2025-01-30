Fat Ham on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Fat Ham is a featured play by The Virginia Stage Company. The Pulitzer-Prize-winning adaptation by James Ijames is a juicy blend of comedy, drama, and social commentary with a side of soul food. Juicy, a queer southern college boy, is played by Marcus Antonio along with dual role-playing Kevin Craig West, who is Pap and Rev.
Both actors appeared on Coast Live and discussed the play that's set against the backdrop of a family wedding barbecue.
Presented by: Virginia Stage Company
Fat Ham
January 29 - February 16, 2025
By James Ijames
Directed by Jerrell L. Henderson
Wells Theatre, Norfolk
757-627-1234 (Box Office)
vastage.org [vastage.org]