HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Harry Bosch story is coming to a close with season 3 dropping on Prime Video. The longest-running franchise on the streaming network is based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, The Black Ice and Desert Star. The show stars Titus Welliver as retired LAPD homicide detective turned private investigator, Harry Bosch. April Woodard spoke with the show’s star and the executive producer about closing the curtain.

Presented by Prime Video