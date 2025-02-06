Go Red for Women 2025 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— More than 44% of women ages 20 and older are living with some form of cardiovascular disease. The good news: women have the best resource – each other. Women have the power to help each other. To support each other. To teach each other. To empower each other. And we're on a mission to ensure no woman has to go it alone.
The Go Red for Women Luncheon is Friday, February 14th at the Hampton Roads Convention Center and is a reunion of sorts where women can discuss their heart health and collectively learn how to change their numbers. Tickets are on sale until Friday, February 7, 2025.
Presented by
American Heart Association Hampton Roads
www.heart.org/hamptonroadsgored
The American Heart Association Hampton Roads maternal health project is Supported by the CVS Health Foundation
American Heart Association
Go Red for Women Luncheon
February 14, 2025
11am – 1:30pm
Hampton Roads Convention Center
1610 Coliseum Drive, Hampton
Keynote: Laura Coates
CNN Anchor, Author
Ticket sales close Friday, February 7