Go Red for Women 2025 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— More than 44% of women ages 20 and older are living with some form of cardiovascular disease. The good news: women have the best resource – each other. Women have the power to help each other. To support each other. To teach each other. To empower each other. And we're on a mission to ensure no woman has to go it alone.

The Go Red for Women Luncheon is Friday, February 14th at the Hampton Roads Convention Center and is a reunion of sorts where women can discuss their heart health and collectively learn how to change their numbers. Tickets are on sale until Friday, February 7, 2025.

American Heart Association Hampton Roads

The American Heart Association Hampton Roads maternal health project is Supported by the CVS Health Foundation

February 14, 2025

11am – 1:30pm

Hampton Roads Convention Center

1610 Coliseum Drive, Hampton

Keynote: Laura Coates

CNN Anchor, Author

www.heart.org/hamptonroadsgored

Ticket sales close Friday, February 7